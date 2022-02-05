Short Interest in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Expands By 27.3%

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the December 31st total of 94,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ USAK opened at $19.74 on Friday. USA Truck has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.18.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.60. USA Truck had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 21.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that USA Truck will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in USA Truck by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,185,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

