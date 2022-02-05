Short Interest in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Expands By 27.3%

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the December 31st total of 94,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NASDAQ USAK opened at $19.74 on Friday. USA Truck has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.18.
USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.60. USA Truck had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 21.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that USA Truck will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
About USA Truck
USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.
