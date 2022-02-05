SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 682,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.05% of SI-BONE worth $14,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SI-BONE by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,395,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,430,000 after purchasing an additional 104,692 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 309.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,007,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,570,000 after purchasing an additional 760,836 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after purchasing an additional 58,783 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 704,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIBN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 2,030 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $43,584.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,450 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $138,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,526 shares of company stock worth $420,714 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $653.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.79.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 58.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $22.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

