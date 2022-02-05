Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SMEGF has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Siemens Energy from €30.00 ($33.71) to €28.00 ($31.46) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. HSBC lowered Siemens Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Siemens Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of SMEGF opened at $22.00 on Friday. Siemens Energy has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $40.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.62.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

