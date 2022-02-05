Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Given New €71.10 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €77.50 ($87.08) to €71.10 ($79.89) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Cheuvreux lowered Siemens Healthineers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.10.

SMMNY stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.55. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $38.23.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

