Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $59,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mary Christina Thomson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of Sierra Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00.

Shares of SRRA stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $455.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.44. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $31.73.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.32). On average, research analysts expect that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Sierra Oncology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 20,074 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

