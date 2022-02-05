Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Baader Bank

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) was upgraded by Baader Bank to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SXYAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sika from CHF 480 to CHF 500 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sika from CHF 350 to CHF 405 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sika currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.80.

Get Sika alerts:

Shares of SXYAY stock opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.31. Sika has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $41.94.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.