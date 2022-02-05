Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,009 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.11.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $78.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.43.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.85%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

