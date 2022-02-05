Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,993,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,078 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $649,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Simon Property Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPG. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

SPG stock opened at $145.18 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.70.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

