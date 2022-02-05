SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Position Cut by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,426,000 after buying an additional 102,879 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,796,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,680,000 after purchasing an additional 624,933 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,170,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,077,000 after purchasing an additional 241,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at about $103,097,000.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total transaction of $3,380,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total value of $2,088,823.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,061 shares of company stock worth $9,739,837 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.88.

NYSE:SITE opened at $181.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.18. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.60 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.