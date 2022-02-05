Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Short Interest Update

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the December 31st total of 3,120,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,833,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,770,000 after buying an additional 179,641 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 120,658 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2,803.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $34.05 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.34.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SKX shares. Argus downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Williams Capital raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Rowe raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

