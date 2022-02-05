Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) had its price objective raised by Craig Hallum from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $72.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 2.05. Skyline Champion has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $534.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,463,000 after purchasing an additional 86,643 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,430,000 after purchasing an additional 17,991 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,530,000 after purchasing an additional 21,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

