Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $135.10 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.72 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.97%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $1,469,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,965 shares of company stock valued at $15,749,148. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.