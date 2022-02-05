Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at Cowen

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SWKS. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut Skyworks Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $194.00.

SWKS stock opened at $135.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $129.72 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $1,469,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,965 shares of company stock valued at $15,749,148 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

