Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $88.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $85.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.86 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.75.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Shares of SNBR opened at $73.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.62. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $68.18 and a 52-week high of $151.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.