Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $88.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $85.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.86 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.75.
Shares of SNBR opened at $73.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.62. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $68.18 and a 52-week high of $151.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71.
Sleep Number Company Profile
Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.