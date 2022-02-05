Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.59 Million

Equities research analysts expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) to announce $151.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $152.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $151.30 million. Smartsheet posted sales of $109.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year sales of $545.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $544.70 million to $545.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $721.51 million, with estimates ranging from $685.63 million to $752.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SMAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.13.

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded up $3.21 on Monday, hitting $61.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,994,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,217. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $51.11 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter purchased 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,389.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $719,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,435 shares of company stock valued at $18,329,566 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,504,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,239,000 after buying an additional 406,264 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,944,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,498,000 after buying an additional 266,130 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,471,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,348,000 after buying an additional 853,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,347,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,995,000 after acquiring an additional 96,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

