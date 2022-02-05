SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.80 Million

Brokerages predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) will post $128.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.00 million. SmileDirectClub posted sales of $184.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year sales of $640.82 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $712.62 million, with estimates ranging from $682.70 million to $743.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

SDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital cut their price target on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

SDC stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.32. 8,130,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,872,378. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $13.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in SmileDirectClub by 182.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the second quarter worth $89,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

