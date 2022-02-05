Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Short Interest Up 23.3% in January

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the December 31st total of 2,450,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 3,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,784.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 98.57%. The company had revenue of $230.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

SWBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

