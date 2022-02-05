Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMFKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of SMFKY opened at $54.78 on Friday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $60.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

