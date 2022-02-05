Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Releases Earnings Results

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $213.70 on Friday. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $183.10 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.00 and a 200 day moving average of $216.49.

SNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.40.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

