SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Upgraded to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $347.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SEDG. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $441.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $420.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Guggenheim upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.00.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $238.26 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $389.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.93.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $1,235,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,793 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,601 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,334,000 after acquiring an additional 87,999 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 60.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,393,000 after acquiring an additional 271,592 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $177,212,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,678,000 after purchasing an additional 339,650 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.