Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Raised to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SLVYY. UBS Group upped their target price on Solvay from €93.00 ($104.49) to €94.00 ($105.62) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Solvay from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

SLVYY stock opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.82. Solvay has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

