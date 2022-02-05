Southern States Bancshares Inc’s (NASDAQ:SSBK) Lock-Up Period To Expire on February 8th

Southern States Bancshares’ (NASDAQ:SSBK) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, February 8th. Southern States Bancshares had issued 2,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 12th. The total size of the offering was $38,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the end of Southern States Bancshares’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern States Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

SSBK opened at $21.16 on Friday. Southern States Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.94.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern States Bancshares will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,148,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $3,488,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $7,014,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.

