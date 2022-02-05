Space Cow Boy (SCB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $19,872.00

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Space Cow Boy has a total market capitalization of $392,769.68 and approximately $19,872.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be bought for $12.03 or 0.00029000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00043226 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00112309 BTC.

About Space Cow Boy

Space Cow Boy (SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using U.S. dollars.

