Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target Increased to C$14.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$14.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$11.50 target price on shares of Spartan Delta in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spartan Delta has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.46.

Shares of DALXF stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $6.77.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

