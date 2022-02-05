Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$55.73.

TOY opened at C$48.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$25.54 and a 52-week high of C$54.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.61. The company has a market cap of C$4.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.32.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.44. The business had revenue of C$899.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$750.77 million. Research analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Segal sold 33,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.61, for a total value of C$1,639,977.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,621,024.52.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

