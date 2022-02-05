Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SPR. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.09.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

SPR stock opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $53.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.93.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.31) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,336,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $440,579,000 after buying an additional 134,355 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,231,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $187,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,596 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,792,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $167,595,000 after purchasing an additional 508,513 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,263,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,611,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,278,000 after purchasing an additional 279,194 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.