Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS.

NYSE SPOT opened at $174.43 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $155.57 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spotify Technology stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 589,486 shares during the period. Spotify Technology accounts for about 0.7% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Morgan Stanley owned about 10.75% of Spotify Technology worth $5,309,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Citigroup raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.22.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.