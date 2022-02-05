Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Lowered to $250.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $300.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.32% from the stock’s current price.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.22.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $174.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $155.57 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.47.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.23. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.