Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Lowered to $250.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $300.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.22.

SPOT stock opened at $174.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.86 and its 200-day moving average is $235.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $155.57 and a 1 year high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,432,000 after purchasing an additional 589,486 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,943,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,947,000 after purchasing an additional 309,977 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,068,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,155,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,017,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,197,000 after purchasing an additional 535,342 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

