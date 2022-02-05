Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprinklr provides unified customer experience management platform for modern enterprises. Sprinklr is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Sprinklr alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sprinklr from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.46.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.03 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 400,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $5,964,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 428,258 shares of company stock valued at $6,391,392.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $525,710,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Sprinklr by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,637,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,186 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $38,092,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Sprinklr by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,661,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,069,000 after acquiring an additional 282,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $24,820,000. 35.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

Recommended Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprinklr (CXM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.