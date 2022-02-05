Square (NYSE:SQ) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $104.77 and last traded at $106.30. 194,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,305,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.04.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SQ. Wedbush reduced their target price on Square from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.60.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.75, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.
In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $2,337,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,769 shares of company stock worth $4,370,486 over the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Square by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.
Square Company Profile (NYSE:SQ)
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
