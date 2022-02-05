Square (NYSE:SQ) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $104.77 and last traded at $106.30. 194,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,305,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.04.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SQ. Wedbush reduced their target price on Square from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.75, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $2,337,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,769 shares of company stock worth $4,370,486 over the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Square by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

