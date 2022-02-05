SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.71) to GBX 320 ($4.30) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.71) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SSP Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 333 ($4.48) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.44) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.04) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 348.44 ($4.68).

Get SSP Group alerts:

Shares of LON:SSPG opened at GBX 266.20 ($3.58) on Friday. SSP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 209.17 ($2.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 399.70 ($5.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 250.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 257.59.

In other news, insider Carolyn Bradley bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £39,780 ($53,482.12). Insiders acquired 18,149 shares of company stock worth $4,015,412 in the last 90 days.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.