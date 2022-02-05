SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Price Target Cut to C$27.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, increased their price objective on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $16.34 on Friday. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $20.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.58.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $322.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SSR Mining by 39.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 189,659 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in SSR Mining by 49.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 363,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 119,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SSR Mining by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,811,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,377 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in SSR Mining by 18.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SSR Mining by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,677,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,095,000 after purchasing an additional 54,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

