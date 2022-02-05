Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €81.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($91.01) target price on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

STM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €67.00 ($75.28) target price on shares of Stabilus in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a report on Friday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($69.66) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a report on Monday, January 31st.

STM opened at €60.20 ($67.64) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 20.40. Stabilus has a 12-month low of €56.35 ($63.31) and a 12-month high of €72.55 ($81.52). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €63.75 and its 200 day moving average price is €64.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

