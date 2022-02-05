Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Standard Motor’s Pollak business buyout has boosted its prospects in various markets served. Acquisition of Trombetta, completed in Q2'21, is expected to provide Standard Motor with immense opportunities in the OE market. The Stabil buyout is also set to expand its product offerings beyond its core aftermarket business and boost earnings growth. Unlevered balance sheet gives the firm enough financial flexibility to tap on growth opportunities. However, Standard Motor is experiencing inflationary headwinds across many of its inputs. Soaring costs of steel and aluminum have increased manufacturing costs of replacement parts and components. Resultantly, Standard Motor’s margins are under pressure. Stiff competition and rising R&D spending are other headwinds. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance. “

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of SMP opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.41. Standard Motor Products has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $55.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $290,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $146,112.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,454 shares of company stock worth $550,039. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 16,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $581,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standard Motor Products (SMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.