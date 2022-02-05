Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $476.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will post $476.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $447.04 million and the highest is $505.16 million. Star Bulk Carriers reported sales of $186.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 155.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $415.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.04 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 194.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,223,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $234,640,000 after buying an additional 6,749,050 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth $28,359,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 503.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 922,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,182,000 after acquiring an additional 769,983 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth $13,712,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 45.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,738,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,788,000 after purchasing an additional 539,671 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBLK stock opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.37. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.98%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 124.38%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

