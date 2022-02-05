Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Argus cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.24.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.00. 8,265,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,960,398. The stock has a market cap of $111.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $93.79 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.36.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Starbucks by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after acquiring an additional 25,120 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,093,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $234,072,000 after buying an additional 693,502 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

