Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $526.52 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will announce sales of $526.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $517.00 million and the highest is $539.00 million. Steven Madden posted sales of $352.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SHOO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

SHOO stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.91. The stock had a trading volume of 380,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,459. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at about $771,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,120,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 515,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

