Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $73.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.07 and its 200 day moving average is $68.18. Stewart Information Services has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.65%.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $82,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,507 shares of company stock worth $511,660. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after acquiring an additional 20,570 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,485,000 after acquiring an additional 37,520 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

