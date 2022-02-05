Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.65% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Stitch Fix have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been witnessing higher SG&A costs for a while now. Also, elevated investments toward the Freestyle drive and new channels are concerning. Nonetheless, continued rise in the company’s active client base has been supporting the overall revenues. Markedly, active clients rose 11% to 4.2 million in first-quarter fiscal 2022. Revenues in the reported quarter increased 19% year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Robust performance across its business in Women’s, Kids and the UK business, as well as solid gains at Freestyle, aided results. Stitch Fix registered net revenue growth of 40% year over year for Freestyle. Management projects fiscal 2022 net revenues to increase at a high single-digit rate from last fiscal.”

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SFIX. KeyCorp downgraded Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $14.46 on Thursday. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $90.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.10. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -68.85 and a beta of 1.78.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $1,610,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $1,007,046.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,069,286 shares of company stock valued at $43,092,269 and sold 86,726 shares valued at $2,747,373. 27.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 75.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 40.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stitch Fix (SFIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.