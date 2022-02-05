STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,344 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth about $7,630,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,147,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 261.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,533 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $98,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,665 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,270 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 13.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,691 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 73,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.81. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.26%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.