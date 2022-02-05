StockNews.com Lowers Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) to Hold

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.69.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded down $13.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $489.86. 1,471,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,031. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $577.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $639.79. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $432.09 and a 12 month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Align Technology by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,820,672,000 after buying an additional 119,153 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,935,028,000 after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,200,000 after acquiring an additional 255,913 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 43.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,393,258,000 after purchasing an additional 631,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,746,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,162,404,000 after purchasing an additional 92,300 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

