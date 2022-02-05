Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat genetic diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of STK-001 which is to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

STOK has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stoke Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.22.

Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.06. The firm has a market cap of $632.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.16. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $68.00.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $87,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $139,308.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 35.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $178,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 140,250.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

