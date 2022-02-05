StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Acquired by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. StoneX Group makes up about 0.8% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 568,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,477,000 after buying an additional 334,712 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 62,671 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,501,000 after purchasing an additional 56,615 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 141,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,867,000 after purchasing an additional 39,155 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

In related news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 13,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $821,784.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diego Rotsztain purchased 877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.00 per share, with a total value of $49,989.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,341 shares of company stock worth $1,130,756 and sold 24,832 shares worth $1,513,749. Corporate insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $66.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.22. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $72.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95). StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.