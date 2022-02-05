StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Purchased by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. StoneX Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 13,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $821,784.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Diego Rotsztain bought 877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.00 per share, with a total value of $49,989.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 18,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,756 and sold 24,832 shares valued at $1,513,749. 15.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $66.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.31 and a 52-week high of $72.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.69.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

