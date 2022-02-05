Stream Protocol (STPL) Reaches One Day Volume of $18,616.00

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Stream Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Stream Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and $18,616.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stream Protocol has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stream Protocol Coin Profile

Stream Protocol (CRYPTO:STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 285,798,531 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using US dollars.

