StrongHands (SHND) Trading 24.7% Higher Over Last Week

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $290,918.66 and $107.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000188 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000036 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,563,285,305 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

