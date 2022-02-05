Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.
SMFG traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,774,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,844. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 139.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 18,886 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 82.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 21,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 50.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.
