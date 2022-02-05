Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

SMFG traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,774,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,844. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 139.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 18,886 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 82.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 21,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 50.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

