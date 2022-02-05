SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for SunCoke Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will earn $0.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SunCoke Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

SXC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE SXC opened at $7.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $631.42 million, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.26. SunCoke Energy has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $8.15.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,527 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 44,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,684 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,983 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

