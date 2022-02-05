Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $255.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $264.00 to $255.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.33.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $213.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $181.60 and a 1 year high of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 738,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

